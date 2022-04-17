Coachella Festival 2022 – LIVE: All the updates from day two where Billie Eilish praises her ‘amazing’ performance

Harry Styles performs at Coachella and surprises fans with Shania Twain cameos
After a two-year absence, the highly anticipated Coachella is back.
Located in Indio, California, the Desert Festival has gained popularity over the years due to its attractive dress code that is worth mentioning on Instagram and the sighting of celebrity guests.
The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative collections. two of the best artistsHarry Stiles And billie eilish) is under 30 years old, while at the bottom of the carefully curated bill you will find some of the most sought-after new works – coffeeOh Emil and the Sniffer, Rina Swayama – Mix with old school staples like Spiritualized and The Avalanches.
Find all the updates from this year’s festival below
Sure enough, the biggest event of the night was Gen Z pop sensation Billie Eilish.
“During the opening of the song ‘Bury a Friend,’ a dizzying ballad about a monster under her bed, Eilish immediately heads to where she always looks happiest: surrounded by her fans on a long runway,” Kevin wrote in his four songs. Star review.
Faces in the crowd light up as they pass by, and even as she takes out Georgia-born R&B singer Khaled because of the aptly-named duo, ‘Beautiful,’ all eyes remain closed to her.
“In the years since her last show here, Eilish has grown into a polished living representation, steadier and somewhat more underpowered than on record.”
Read the full review below.
Louis ChiltonApril 17, 2022 22:00
Danny Elfman went down better with Kevin E.G. Perry, as the unique composer made an interesting departure from the usual Coachella fare.
In a four-star review, he wrote: “Booking Elfman was undoubtedly a gamble, but a gamble that pays off many times over.
“He’s an artist with an impressive, diverse and well-known back catalog, but it’s a long way from a typical ceremonial heritage work.”
Read the full review here:
Louis ChiltonApril 17, 2022 21:00
Leonie Cooper found things to admire in Megan The Stallion’s headline Saturday, but she wasn’t entirely convinced by the entire performance.
“Despite the group’s strong acquisition of such sensuality, there are moments that don’t quite work,” she wrote in her three-star review. ‘Sure, it’s great that Meghan can wear an amazing outfit that changes mid-show, back in a turquoise bodycon bodysuit.
But when you only have 50 minutes, Leave the stage for the five of them Seems a waste of time and energy. Especially when Megan leaves her floundering DJ on stage to take over, his dull noise duties leave audiences confused and bored at worst.”
Read the full review here:
Louis ChiltonApril 17, 2022 20:00
In one of the most entertaining stories from the second day of the festival, fans of Billie Eilish were stunned when she greeted singer Damon Albarn on stage.
When some viewers failed to identify the Gorillas’ attacker, he was mistakenly identified as Eilish’s father – some even thought he was Elton John.
Read the full story here…
Louis ChiltonApril 17, 2022 19:00
It was a mixed night for Brockhampton fans, who declared that their California shows would be “the last ever”.
After the band left the stage after their performance, a pre-recorded clip of striker Kevin just appeared talking to his bandmates. He says in the video that he has something to say to them.
The revelation devastated fans, with one writing: “I’ve listened to nothing but Brockhampton for four years in a row, I can’t believe they really leave us like that.”
Read the full story here…
Louis ChiltonApril 17, 2022 18:00
Chinese superstar Jackson Wang made a surprise appearance yesterday, becoming the first Chinese singer to perform on the main stage at Coachella.
‘independent’Leonie Cooper captured Jackson’s performance on Los Angeles-based 88rising show for musical talent from Asia.
A mini version of the hugely successful Head in the Clouds, it’s a perfect variety show – with tracks from Thai rapper Millie, South Korean songwriter Pepe, Jakarta-born Taylor Swift and singer Nikki as well as Indonesian rapper Rich Brian. Warren Hugh.
Read the full story here…
Louis ChiltonApril 17, 2022, 17:00
In case anyone needs a refresher – here’s how to watch Coachella if you’re one of the many who haven’t been so lucky to be there in person.
(If you are they were lucky enough…what on earth are you doing when you read this?)
Everything is streamed live on YouTube, giving music fans the chance to watch some of this big business remotely.
Louis ChiltonApril 17, 2022 16:20
A hilarious moment from the second night of the festival…
After joining Billie Eilish on stage to perform her song “Getting Older,” Blur’s Damon Albarn appears to be singing the wrong lyrics.
It was a small game that did not escape the attention of viewers, although judging by Eilish’s reaction, the singer saw the funny side.
You can watch the clip here…
Louis ChiltonApr 17 2022 15:09
Danny Elfman’s set looked full of fun.
Spider-Man, Edward Scissorhands, The Simpsons… And look at this wallpaper!
Louis ChiltonApril 17, 2022 14:16
Here’s Kevin EG Perry’s full review of record-breaking Billie Eilish performance at Coachella last night.
Kind of amazed at how good the title is on this topic.
(But the rest of the piece is worth a read too!)
Louis ChiltonApril 17, 2022 13:41
