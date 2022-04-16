Coachella 2022 – LIVE: All the updates from the California Music Festival as day two begins

Harry Styles performs at Coachella and surprises fans with Shania Twain cameos
After a two-year absence, the highly anticipated Coachella is back.
Located in Indio, California, the Desert Festival has gained popularity over the years for its Instagram-worthy dress code and celebrity guest sightings.
The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative collections. two of the best artistsHarry Stiles And billie eilish) is under 30 years old, while at the bottom of the carefully curated bill you will find some of the most sought-after new works – coffeeOh Emil and the Sniffer, Rina Swayama – Mix with old school staples like Spiritualized and The Avalanches.
Leonie Cooper watched Harry Styles at Coachella.
At its first major show in California, the former One Direction star streaked — but their somewhat tacky delivery lacked the spontaneity of a proper rock ‘n’ roll show.
Another surprise group alert! This time from Justin Bieber.
Appearing shirtless while wearing baggy jeans and a red bow-tie, Bieber sent fans wild as the event returns after a three-year hiatus.
Justin Bieber wows fans at Coachella with surprising performance of ‘Peaches’
Phoebe Bridgers’ performance at Coachella was a glorified gothic fantasy complete with an Arlo Parks surprise cameo.
This year’s Coachella festival has many surprises in store – and one arrived yesterday.
