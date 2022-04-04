Closing Nifty 50: Indian market day on April 4 ended with a surge

Hopeful day Nifty50It ended on Monday, April 4 with a strong increase 2.17%Until then 18,053.40 points. The Nifty50 Scored the maximum amount 18,114.65 points And the minimum amount 17,791.40 points. Trade limit for this Nifty50 During this day it was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 1.78%.

If we consider the data of the last week, the Nifty50 Indicates an increase 4.83%So in the last year it maintains even higher 24.44%. The Nifty50 Stands a 1.39% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 13.81% This is higher than its lowest price so far this year (15,863.15 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code Is an indicator that measures the evolution of the value of a set of assetsFor this you need to keep data from different companies or segments of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries They can each be integrated by companies with different specifications Some indices that have the same market capitalization or belong to the same industry consider only a few stocks to determine their value or there are some indices that consider hundreds of stocks.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock costs will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager They also allow investors to compare profit to risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully examined how the company’s shares went up or down together, so he created two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

There are various symbols in mankind today They can be grouped based on their geographical location, departments, company size or property typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is the stock index measured?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key component is the market capitalization that integrates each company. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the title in the corresponding stock market by the total number of shares in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. This report should be issued every three or six months.

Studying a stock index also involves analyzing its evolution over time. New indices always start with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it may be a source of misunderstanding.

If one index gets 500 points in one day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to perform better. But, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in terms of percentage, the gains for the latter can be considered substantial.

Key Stock Codes

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Of which 30 companies are members. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, the Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. In addition, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the best companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

On Asian ContinentKey Stock Codes Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Which is listed as the most significant in China, made up of the most important companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Similarly, it is worth noting Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains 35 Most Powerful Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are part of the estate of President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; Bogota’s IGBC; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

