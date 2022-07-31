Climate scientist says total climate collapse is now inevitable

In his new book, Bill McGuire says it is too late to avoid catastrophic climate change.

The Earth sciences professor says deadly heat waves and extreme weather events are only the beginning.

He said many climate scientists are more afraid about the future than they are willing to admit publicly.

non-standard heat wavesdeadly FloodAnd the extreme weather events It is just the beginning of the climate crisis, according to a leading British climate scientist.

In his new book, published Thursday,Hothouse Earth: A Dweller’s Guide‘, Bill McGuire argues that after years of ignoring scientists’ warnings, it is too late to avoid the catastrophic effects of climate change.

Professor of Earth Sciences at University College London pointed out that A A heat wave broke a record across the UK this month and dangerous forest fires which destroyed 16 homes in east London as evidence of the rapid change of climate. McGuire says the weather will begin to exceed current caps on a regular basis, despite government targets to cut carbon emissions.

“As we head into 2022, the world is really different,” McGuire said. Watchman. “Soon it will be impossible to recognize him for each of us.”

His view – that severe climate change is now inevitable and irreversible – is more extreme than many scientists who believe that with fewer emissions, the most severe potential impacts can still be avoided.

McGuire did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

McGuire said many climate scientists are more afraid about the future than they are willing to admit publicly. He describes their reluctance to acknowledge the futility of current climate action as “climate appeasement” and says it only makes matters worse.

Rather than focusing on net-zero emissions targets, which McGuire says won’t reverse the current trajectory of climate change, he argues that we need to adapt to the “greenhouse world” that lies ahead and start taking action to try to stop physical conditions from further deteriorating.

“This is a call to arms,” ​​McGuire said. Watchman: “So if you feel the need to stick yourself up on a highway or shut off an oil refinery, do it.”

Senate Democrats this week approved a potential invoice would be The most important action the United States has ever taken to tackle climate change. The bill includes a 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, with $369 billion earmarked for energy and climate programs.