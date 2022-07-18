Citizens pick Elijah Green with pick number 5 in the MLB Draft

The Nationals had two picks on the first day of the draft, and they chose the left hand Jake Bennett from the University of Oklahoma at No. 45. The 6-foot-6, 234-pound 21-year-old Bennett was ranked No. 68 by MLB Pipeline. In 2022 (his sophomore season), he went 10-4 with a 3.69 ERA in 20 games (19 starts). Bennett had an overall exploratory score of 50 (fastball 50, slider 50, change 60, control 55), and Nats referred to “repeatable delivery.”