Chyna Shay attends Hannah Berner’s wedding after ignoring Stacey

Bravo, Shayna Shay!

after existence ‘Uninvited’ from Stassi Schroeder’s wedding in Romethe character “Vanderpump Rules” appeared in Weddings of “Summer House” alum Hannah Brenner.

Current “Summer House” star Ciara Miller shared a video to her Instagram Story of herself hanging out with Shay at the Hamptons party on Friday night.

“Enter this video, Chianna,” Miller, 26, said in the clip, referring to Shay, 37. The brave men then waved peace banners while posing in front of the camera.

Shay wore a short lavender dress, while Miller flaunted her enviable bodice in a skin-tight orange number to watch Berner and fellow comedian Des Bishop tie the knot on the beach.

Shay seemed to be in good spirits at the party despite being scorned by Schroeder married for the second time Her husband Bo Clark is in Italy this week. (the couple Secretly said “I do” During an intimate backyard wedding in September 2020.)

The “Good as Gold” singer’s friendship with Schroeder has fluctuated over the years. Getty Images

“Scheana was originally supposed to go, but at one point her invitation was turned down,” a source told Page Six exclusively. “All she knew was that it was for ‘budget reasons’, although it doesn’t really look like she was buying it.”

“Pumping Rules” OG Tom Sandoval is also not on the guest list. Sandoval, 38, admitted that he never received an invite during a recent live recording of “Scheananigans” tea podcastSpy revealed on page six.

Schroeder’s longtime friend and ex-partner Bravo Nor was Kristen Dutt present. However, Doute, 39, made it clear via social media that she was not there because she had already committed to another wedding taking place at the same time in the United States.

Berner and fellow comedian Des Bishop tied the knot a day after Schroeder and Clark on May 13. Dispshop / Instagram

Meanwhile, I watched Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Schroeder, 33, and Clark, 42, exchange vows — and seem to get along in Instagram videos despite their presence. continuous divorce.

Clark – who started dating Schroeder in 2018 – was proposed to the author of “Off With My Head” by Kneeling on one knee in the cemetery In July 2019 in front of Bravo cameras.

Although the couple hoped to tie the knot on ‘pump bases’, Schroeder was Launched from “Vanderpump Rules” in June 2020 after Zur accused star Faith Storrs – the show’s only black member at the time – of theft in a 2018 police call.

Schroeder married Bo Clark for the second time in Rome on May 12.

Doute was also terminated for participation in the crime. Both apologies.

Bravo announced this week that “Pump Rules” has been renewed for a tenth season.