March 30, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

IndianNews World

Jack Kimmons March 30, 2022 2 min read

Google Chrome has been updated to version 100, almost 14 years after it introduced the world to its clean design and all-inclusive “omnibox” in 2008. For most of its history, the search giant’s browser has gained a new version number roughly every six weeks, but the company last year Switched to a four-week cycle To introduce new features more quickly. Google says version 100 update is rolling out to stable channels now Windows, Mac, LinuxAnd the AndroidAnd the iOS.

In the part of the world I live in, you will get 100 points Telegram from the Queen, but the first three-digit version of Chrome arrived with little to no fanfare, and more “fixes and improvements.” The biggest change is the arrival Logo update. The new design removes some of the shading details from the 2014 era logo, giving a more streamlined look in line with app icons for other Google services.

Other changes coming with Chrome version 100 include removing “Light Mode“In the Android app for the browser, which was previously designed to use less mobile data and load web pages faster. But as Chrome Support Manager Craig Tumblison explained in a file last monthHowever, the feature has become less important as mobile data costs drop, and Chrome in general has become more data efficient.

There have been concerns that moving to version 100 It can cause problems for any sites which are only designed to recognize browsers with two-digit version numbers. But since Google has been warning about the move for months, it’s possible that any major bugs have already been discovered and fixed. If not, Google said it was able to freeze its browser version number at 99 while addressing these issues.

