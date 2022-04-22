Christie’s laser projection to celebrate India’s independence

Nineteen 1DLP D20WU-HS laser projectors were featured on ‘Motherland’ to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day. ChristieEach has a capacity of 20,000 lumens.

Historical Red Fort Seventeenth century monument and World Heritage Site of Old Delhi UNESCOA projection mapping show has been set up to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Mathrubhumi (Homeland in Hindi), 30 minutes long.

For this event, the iconic Lahori Gate and its surrounding walls were illuminated by nineteen 1DLP laser projectors. Christy D20WU-HSFounded by your partner in India MSS WorldSpectacular contents designed by a 3D mapping projection expert Known Studios.

“The Red Fort is a world-famous landmark. Replica Wadhwa, Managing Director of MSS World. It is an honor to be part of this projection mapping show and to provide a spectacular and highly engaging multi-sensory experience. ”

With a glow 20,000 lumensWith enhanced color performance and high reliability, the D20WU-HS projector is the perfect choice for MSS World to illuminate the massive 33m high red sandstone walls of the Red Fort.

The project is being implemented following the successful installation of more than forty D20WU-HS projectors at the first projection mapping show at Vijay Chowk at the event. Beating Retreat Last January.

“The Christie D20WU-HS projectors are mounted on projection towers with views of the Lahori Gate and surrounding walls. On the site. As a result, we were able to present this show in time for the opening ceremony, ”said Wadhwa.

The event was well received by the public as the organizers of the Red Fort Festival, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Tourism, Mathrubhumi It will become a permanent feature of the place for the next two years so that visitors can enjoy this mesmerizing sound and light show.

“We are pleased to select Christie’s HS Series to illuminate the glorious Red Fort for this highly anticipated cultural extravaganza that marks our 100th permanent projection mapping installation in India.” Rishub NazarDirector of Sales, India, Manufacturing Company.

With brightness levels ranging from 7,000 to 20,000 lumens and resolutions including WUXGA, HD and 4K UHD, HS series Offers a powerful, reliable and cost-effective option for any heavy use from Christie.

The colors are natural and vibrant due to the manufacturer’s bold color technology Fighting Y Blending Automatic alignment tools based on the integrated twist and optional Mystic camera make setup, alignment, rearrangement and maintenance quick and effective.

This technology integrated into the projector incorporates its compact and lightweight design, with omnidirectional capability for use in complex installations and in less space.

