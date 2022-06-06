Chrishell Stause thanks fans for ignoring her “sex life” and voting MTV’s Best Reality Star

Written Candidates:
the best movie
Dune
Scream
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Winner
Adam’s Project
Batman
Batman
best offer
Ecstasy – winner
Anna’s creation
loki
squid game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Best performance in a movie
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Sand Dunes
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home – Winner
Best performance in the show
Amanda Seyfried – The Leaker
Kelly Riley – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam and Tommy
Sidney Sweeney – Ecstasy
Zendaya – Orgasm – Winner
best hero
Daniel Craig – No time to die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Night
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow – Winner
Simo Liu – Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
best villas
Colin Farrell – Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City – Winner
James Judd Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: There’s No Place for Home
best kiss
Hunter Schaeffer & Dominic Vick – Ecstasy
Lily Collins and Lucien Lavisconte – Emilie from Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever – Winner
Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz – Batman
Tom Holland and Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland and Zendaya in the photo
Best Comedy Performance
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jacks Forever
Megan Staller – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Jay – Winner
super performance
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana Debus – West Side Story
Hannah Einbender – Hacks
Jung Ho Yeon – Squid Game
Sofia Di Martino – Loki – Winner
best fight
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddie – Orgasm – Winner
Man vs. Man – Free Man
Shang Chi Bus Fight – Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Episodes
The End of Spider-Man’s Battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
More fearful performance
Gina Ortega – Scream – Winner
Kyle Richards – Kills Halloween
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part Two
Sadie Sink – Street of Fear: Part Two 1978
best team
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sofia De Martino, Owen Wilson – WINNER
Murder in the building only – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scoble
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Best Musical Documentary
Janet Jackson.
Jane Yeohs: The Kanye Trilogy
Newport Oasis 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: drive home 2 u – winner
The Beatles: come back
“Certified alcohol aficionado. Organizer. Explorer. Lifelong writer. Falls down a lot. Proud social mediaholic. Freelance student.”
More Stories
Shay Mitchell shares the first photo of her second daughter with her boyfriend, Matty Babel
The expressive Prince Louis steals the show again as the four-year-old clench his fists
Mariah Carey sues “All I Want For Christmas Is You”