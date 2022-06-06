Chrishell Stause thanks fans for ignoring her “sex life” and voting MTV’s Best Reality Star

Written Candidates:

the best movie

Dune

Scream

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Winner

Adam’s Project

Batman

best offer

Ecstasy – winner

Anna’s creation

loki

squid game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Best performance in a movie

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Sand Dunes

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home – Winner

Best performance in the show

Amanda Seyfried – The Leaker

Kelly Riley – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam and Tommy

Sidney Sweeney – Ecstasy

Zendaya – Orgasm – Winner

best hero

Daniel Craig – No time to die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Night

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow – Winner

Simo Liu – Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

best villas

Colin Farrell – Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City – Winner

James Judd Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: There’s No Place for Home

best kiss

Hunter Schaeffer & Dominic Vick – Ecstasy

Lily Collins and Lucien Lavisconte – Emilie from Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever – Winner

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz – Batman

Tom Holland and Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland and Zendaya in the photo

Best Comedy Performance

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jacks Forever

Megan Staller – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Jay – Winner

super performance

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana Debus – West Side Story

Hannah Einbender – Hacks

Jung Ho Yeon – Squid Game

Sofia Di Martino – Loki – Winner

best fight

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddie – Orgasm – Winner

Man vs. Man – Free Man

Shang Chi Bus Fight – Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Episodes

The End of Spider-Man’s Battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

More fearful performance

Gina Ortega – Scream – Winner

Kyle Richards – Kills Halloween

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part Two

Sadie Sink – Street of Fear: Part Two 1978

best team

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sofia De Martino, Owen Wilson – WINNER

Murder in the building only – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scoble

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Best Musical Documentary

Janet Jackson.

Jane Yeohs: The Kanye Trilogy

Newport Oasis 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: drive home 2 u – winner

The Beatles: come back