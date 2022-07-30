Chris Rock jokes about Oscar slap after Will Smith apology video

Chris Rock hints at the Oscar slap in a new comedy special. (Photo: Mark Maines/Getty Images)

Chris Rock He recalled his now-famous slap with an Oscar during a layover in Atlanta, just hours later Will Smith released an apology video.

in March , Smith rock slapped on stage During the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian mocked Jada Pinkett SmithHer lack of hair compared to a character in the movie Ji Jin. Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her suffering from alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock admitted to the shocking moment during Friday’s performance Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.

CNN It was reported that the 57-year-old said, “Everyone is trying to be a victim of a corpse.”

“If everyone claims to be a victim, no one will hear the real victims. I was even slapped by Suge Smith…I went to work the next day, I have kids,” he continued, comparing Smith to suge nightthe former CEO of Death Row Records who is currently serving 28 years for murder.

He added, “Anyone who says painful words did not punch him in the face.”

Earlier that day, Smith posted a video on social media apologizing to spiral slap star. The video is titled “It’s Been A Minute” and answers questions about what happened during the March TV broadcast.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been thinking a lot and working personally,” says the title card. “I asked so many fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer them.”

During the video, Smith shared that he reached out to Rock, but that Rock “wasn’t ready” to talk.

“Chris, I apologise,” Smith said. “My behavior was unacceptable, and I am here whenever I am ready to speak.”

“I want to apologize to Chris’ mother,” he continued, saying he watched an interview she gave about the slap. “That was one of the things in that moment. I didn’t realize…how many people were injured in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris’ mother. I want to apologize to Chris’s family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship, and Tony Rock was my man, Perhaps this cannot be fixed.”