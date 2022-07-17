July 17, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Chris Evans “Laser Focus on Finding a Partner”

Cassandra Kelley July 17, 2022

Admittedly, Chris Evans has been upfront about his love life, revealing he’s been ‘laser focused’ on finding a partner to spend [his] life with.”

The “Captain America” ​​actor, 41, is starring in the upcoming Netflix movie, “The Gray Man,” in which he plays a killer obsessed with tracking his target, portrayed by Ryan Gosling.

When asked if he had any intention of researching his life, Evans declared that he would “give [the interviewer] good answer “.

Chris Evans
Chris Evans revealed he's "laser focused" on finding a partner to "spend [his] life with."
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

“The answer is maybe [I’m] The laser is focused on finding a partner, you know, someone you want to live with.” He told Shondaland In an interview published on Friday.

He explained that finding love was difficult in Hollywood.

“I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt and indecision and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone you can really pour all of yourself into,” Evans said. .

Chris Evans
Evans has been vocal about his desire to settle down.
Getty Images

He continued, “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone you look forward to spending your life with. Yes, so maybe it is.”

The “Avengers: Endgame” star recently dated fellow actress Jenny Slate.

The former couple met on the set of the 2017 movie “Gifted”, but finally quit in March 2018.

“Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and doesn’t have any bad feelings towards her”, source He told us weekly in time. “[He] Happy for her.”

Chris Evans, Jenny Slate
He recently dated Jenny Slate.
Dave Alluka / Starbucks

His ex-wife had nothing but nice things to say about him, gushed to Vulture in an interview in April 2018.

See also  Drake: Honestly, Nevermind Album Review

“The same for us not only are we from Massachusetts, and it was so much fun, but Chris is really one of the most kind people I’ve ever met, that I sometimes look at him,” she said at the time.

Chris Evans, Jenny Slate
The couple has talked quite a bit about each other in the years since their split.
Getty Images

“He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong vibes, and he’s really sure of it. It’s great to be around. His heart would probably be golden, if you could paint it.”

Evans has also been linked to Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly, most recently He is rumored to be involved with Selena Gomez.

