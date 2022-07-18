Chris Evans calls his iPhone 12 Pro too heavy, asks Apple about the home button

Button fans can count on Captain America for support, Chris Evans notes Even after a few weeks with a newer phoneHe still prefers the old iPhone 6S and its button. The topic came in Interview with collider (Across Me more) While on a press tour for Netflix + $200 million, the Russo brothers directed the flick gray manAnd the co-starring with Ryan Gosling.

Evans isn’t the only one still stuck on the missing button (he and Donald Trump We agree on at least one thing), which Apple replaced with solid circle With the iPhone 7 click engine feedback, and finally completely dropped from iPhone X onwards. Evans’ other big complaint is that it’s too heavy. Like many people with bulky phones, the actor uncomfortably braces the phone with his pinky finger, and no, the recently updated iPhone SE (2022) Just wouldn’t do as a substitute.

collider Reports indicate that Evans confirmed that his new phone is iPhone 12Which the cameras show is definitely the Pro model, but not the iPhone 13 Pro we thought it would be Original Instagram post. The interview did not say where he chose the old model That Apple dropped from last fall’s lineup But it is still easily available from other retailers and carrier stores.

It doesn’t look like Apple will bring back the loved button. Some iPhone users might be better off Using AssistiveTouch To add a software-based virtual home button that you can place anywhere on your screen, and that’s not the only one Set up Accessibility on iPhone It can improve your mobile experience. Another option is to lean along the road On controlling iOS loving gesturesbut the only thing I can think of to deal with the weight of the phone is If Apple adjusts its approach with the iPhone mini.