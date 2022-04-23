Chris Ballard plays down Colts interest in QB drafting, says stories leaked by clients

Getty Images

Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he doesn’t read anything in his initial draft on some of the potential best quarterbacks.

Although the ponies had visits with Liberty Malik WillisSam Howell from North Carolina and Cincinnati Desmond ReaderBallard said there is no doubt about the Colts’ commitment to the midfield Matt Ryan.

So why visit with top midfielders? Ballard said it’s just part of the facts the Colts come up with before each draft that they’re trying to find out what they can about the best players in the most important position in the sport.

“Normal,” Ballard said, via Indianapolis Star. “We’ve done that every year. Agents do a good job of making sure it leaks When did we do that? “

The Colts have 2021 sixth round pick Sam Ellinger as player number 2 behind Ryan, and James Morgan, who has never played in an NFL game, is the only other player on the list. So it wouldn’t be surprising if the Colts added another quarterback before training camp, but Ballard’s comments suggest he will be in the late rounds.

The ponies were traded out of their pick in the first round to get it Carson Wentz last year. The first Colt pick is the 42nd, leader’s pick in the second round, which was sent to the Colts when they traded Wentz away one year later.