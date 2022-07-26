Choco Taco was shot down by Klondike – fans criticized the ‘head bone’ movement

It’s a sad day for people who enjoy eating ice cream in taco form.

Klondike has discounted the iconic Choco Taco – a waffle cone shaped like a tortilla, filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with various chocolates and nuts.

The ice cream giant has responded to a frustrated Twitter user who heard rumors on social media that the item would be set aside.

“Unfortunately, Choco Taco has been discontinued in 1-carat and 4-carat packages,” Klondike confirmed Monday.

“The necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that sometimes we have to discontinue products, even beloved items like Choco Taco,” they told another unhappy fan in a separate tweet.

“We know this can be very disappointing, and we hope you’ll try our other delicious frozen desserts,” she offered a link to the Klondike website.

Another fan begged to know “what…just what are you thinking of stopping chokotaku”.

Klondike confirmed the devastating news on Twitter on Monday. klondikebar / Instagram

“Over the past two years, we have seen an unprecedented rise in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very difficult decisions to ensure that our entire portfolio is available nationwide,” Klondike replied.

But don’t lose hope yet. The brand continued to respond to the bad news on Twitter, saying Choco Taco may be back in the future.

“We know Choco Taco is a fan favorite and a bestseller for our out-of-home business, so this is especially painful.” Wrote. “We’re working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back into ice cream trucks in the coming years.”

There is hope: Klondike said it hopes to sell Choco Tacos ice cream trucks again in the future. Clondir pub in Canada

Twitter is still having a hard time losing the loved one.

A fan “DearUnilever – I’d like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from the childhood of posterity” He said.

“Why, Choco Taco was perfect,” Else begged. “This is just another step for the company that has nothing to do with the operation.”

“The America we know and love is crumbling,” post advertiser.

“First Mexican Pizza, Now Choco Taco”, fan Dolly Parton’s favorite Taco Bell menu item Abs.

In fact, there was a time when Taco Bell sold choco tacos as well. However, the fast food restaurant dropped it from its menu in 2015. Several Taco Bell locations Sell ​​the cure Briefly in February in honor of the centenary of Klondike.

Jack and Jill Ice Cream employee Alan Drazen came up with the idea for Choco Taco in 1983, NPR . reported. They only distributed the item to ice cream trucks until 1993, before Unilever bought the company.

The brand switched from Jack & Jill to Klondike, and the legend as we know it was born.

The Post has reached out to Klondike for comment.