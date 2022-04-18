Chinese economic data hints at strategic zero-Covid cost

BEIJING – Facing the worst outbreak of Covid-19 to date, China has imposed an increasing number of mass quarantines, strict lockdowns and border controls. The measures may work so far, but official data released on Monday shows they are inflicting heavy losses on the world’s second largest economy.

The Chinese economy expanded by 4.8 percent in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year. That pace was barely faster than the last three months of last year, and it also masked a looming problem.

Much of this growth was recorded in January and February. In the past month, economic activity has slowed with the shutdown of Shenzhen, the technology hub in the south, then Shanghai, the country’s largest city, and other important industrial centers. The shutdowns left assembly lines suspended, workers on the ground, truck drivers trapped and ports crowded. They have confined hundreds of millions of consumers to the home.