China’s Realme launches its first high-end smartphone abroad

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is preparing to launch its first high-end smartphone abroad next week in a bid to increase its market share in Europe and continue its rapid growth.

The move will set the company, which started in 2018, against the likes of an Apple And the Samsung that dominates the high-end segment as well as the Chinese competitor xiaomi which has grown rapidly abroad.

The GT 2 and GT 2 Pro smartphones will be launched on Monday at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain. This is the company’s first appearance at the world’s largest mobile trade conference, confirming its desire to increase its market share outside of China.

“In China and the European market, we want to focus on penetrating the high-end market,” Realme CEO Sky Li said in an exclusive interview, according to a CNBC translation of Mandarin statements.

“In the European market, as well as in any other market, we position ourselves to offer affordable phones with outstanding performance and modern design. And in the European market, we have the same strategy.”