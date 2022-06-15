June 15, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

China's new map of the moon captures lunar geological features in amazing detail

China’s new map of the moon captures lunar geological features in amazing detail

Iris Pearce June 15, 2022 1 min read

Scientists have created a new, high-resolution map of the moon using data from China’s recent missions to the moon.

The detailed map was created using data primarily from Chinese lunar exploration program Collected over the past 15 years, it has been supplemented by high-quality data from international exploration missions from the United States, Japan, and India.

