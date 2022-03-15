China wants to avoid US sanctions because of the Russian war

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing wants to avoid being affected by US sanctions Russia’s war with Ukraine.

“China is not a party to the crisis and does not want sanctions to affect China,” Wang said. He said On Monday, during a telephone conversation with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Paris, to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.

“China has the right to protect its legitimate rights and interests.”

His comments are seen as one of Beijing’s most outspoken to date about the unprecedented barrage of international sanctions against Russia’s corporate and financial system. These measures came in response to the Kremlin’s large-scale attack on Ukraine, which began on February 24.

The White House has warned China against providing Russia with an economic lifeline as the Kremlin steps up its attack on Ukraine. The United States says it fears that China, a key strategic ally of Moscow, will seek to mitigate the impact of the measures Designed to destroy the Russian economy If the war continues.

There are fears among market participants That Chinese companies may soon be implicated in financial fines after reports that Moscow has asked Beijing for help to support its invasion of Ukraine.

China denied the reports, while Russia said it had not requested military assistance from Beijing.

Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Beijing refused to call it an invasion He said China will maintain normal trade with the two countries. China has not joined the sanctions of the United States, the European Union and other countries on Russia.

However, China said it was “deeply concerned” about the crisis in Ukraine.