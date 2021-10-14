China, Indonesia and India will have higher emissions than expected earlier this year

Despite the various commitments that governments are making within the framework of the Paris Agreement, the climate action of the major economies (G-20) has not reached the goal of stopping global warming by 1.5 C (compared to pre-industrial temperatures).

After a short period of decline – due to the epidemic – greenhouse gas emissions are recovering worldwide.

Some G-20 countries, such as China, India, Indonesia and Argentina, have more than planned for 2019 this year.

This is stated in the Climate Transparency Report, which collects the behavioral balance of G-20 climate efforts.

By 2020, energy-related CO2 emissions in the G20 countries will fall by 6%. And by 2021, an average 4% increase is expected.

But the most pertinent thing is that the repercussions in the aforementioned countries exceed the 2019 emission limit.

G-20 countries are responsible for 75% of global emissions.

The development of solar and wind energy is one of the most important elements in this balance

“What we see is that deep and rapid cuts in emissions now show the urgent need for a realization of the announcement of the net zero emission balance in the middle of the century,” says South Korean organization Gali Han. Leading authors of the report.

The development of solar and wind energy is one of the most important elements in this balance. The share of renewables in energy supply is expected to increase from 10% in 2020 to 12% in 2021.

In the power sector (used to generate electricity and heat), renewables products increased by 20% between 2015 and 2020, and are expected to contribute nearly 30% to the G20 power mix by 2021.

However, despite these positive changes, the dependence on fossil fuels has not diminished. Coal consumption is expected to increase by almost 5% in 2021, while gas consumption in the G-20 will increase by 12% between 2015 and 2020. Coal growth is concentrated mainly in China.

Most G20 governments are aware of the need to move to a lower carbon economy.

For this reason, a total of 13 countries have submitted to the UN new national contributions or climate action plans derived from the Paris Agreement (2015).

However, experts warn that even if these goals are achieved, the move will not prevent global warming by 2.4 C by the end of the century.

Eight countries have higher ambitious climate goals than 2015, and five countries are cutting their targets

Eight countries have formalized the interpretation of their new goals — with more ambition than 2015-; They are France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, USA, Canada. Argentina and South Africa.

China, Japan and South Korea have pledged to put forward more ambitious plans (but have not yet formally done so). They presented projects with less ambition than 2015 Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and Russia. Arabia and India have not yet spoken.

“The G20 governments must come to the table with the most ambitious national emissions reduction targets. The numbers in this report confirm that the dial cannot move without them; they know, we know; the ball is firmly in their court before COP26,” said Kim Kotzi of Climate Analysis, which coordinated the overall analysis. .

Most G20 members missed opportunities to improve Govt recovery efforts to advance climate mitigation goals. Of the $ 1.8 trillion in rescue costs, only $ 300 billion went to the most famous “green” rescue, while subsidizing fossil fuels.

“It’s very disappointing that a decade has passed since the commitment to rational and gradual elimination of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, but the G20 members are still spending billions of US dollars on dirty fuels, which is causing climate change,” said Enrique Maurdua of Fondasian Archea in Argentina. Constantinitis.

In 2019, G20 members provided a minimum of $ 152 billion in subsidies for the production and consumption of the coal, oil and gas-carbon economy, excluding Saudi Arabia.





Participate in the discussion

Participation