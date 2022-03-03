China calls for reports of Sino-Russian coordination over false news in Ukraine

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that reports of Chinese and Russian coordination ahead of Russia’s attack on Ukraine were “fake news”.

Such distraction and blaming practices are “despicable,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular media briefing.

The New York Times, citing Biden administration officials and a European official who cited a Western intelligence report, reported that senior Chinese officials had asked senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Read more

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“The New York Times report is pure false news,” spokesman Wang said.

He went on to list and quote US public figures, including former diplomat George Kennan and former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who have spoken out against the expansion of NATO, the transatlantic defense alliance that Russia claims threatens its security. interests.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokespeople have repeatedly refused to describe Russia’s attack on Ukraine as an “invasion” while calling on Western countries to respect Russia’s “legitimate security concerns.”

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista) Writing by Ryan Wu. Editing by Raisa Kasulowski

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.