China boycotts India’s G20 summit on Kashmir

(CNN) — India has defended its decision to host the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in the Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir, despite criticism from rights groups and an expected boycott by some countries.

A tourism meeting for G20 members is to be held this week in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir state, in what the Indian government says is an opportunity to showcase the region’s culture.

It is the first international event of this scale to be held in the disputed Muslim-majority region after India revoked its special status in 2019 and split the former state into two federal territories. independent territory.

Ladakh is a disputed area on the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border between India and China. Both countries claim parts of it.

Last Friday, China said it would not attend the meeting, citing its opposition to “holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory,” according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

Since hand-to-hand combat in 2020 has claimed the lives of at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers, both sides have sent thousands of troops to the region, where they appear to be in a semi-permanent conflict.

Tensions along the border have persisted for more than 60 years and have led to wars in the past. In 1962, a month-long conflict resulted in a Chinese victory and the loss of thousands of square kilometers of Indian territory.

Other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, were expected to boycott the event.

Tension in Kashmir

Kashmir is one of the most dangerous flashpoints in the world. Fully claimed by both India and Pakistan, the mountain range has been the focus of an often violent ground war between the nuclear-armed neighbors for more than 70 years. A de facto border called the Line of Control divides it between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Abolition of Kashmir’s semi-autonomy is Pakistan’s complicity in ensuring that the country’s laws are equal for all citizens, boosting the region’s economic development and ending separatism and terrorism.

Last Saturday, Indian Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh announced that the meeting would not only “unleash (Kashmir’s) potential for tourism” but also help “restore stability and normalcy in the region globally”.

In April, Pakistan, which is not a member of the G20, criticized India’s decision to host a tourism summit in Kashmir, calling it an “irresponsible” move.

Last week, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Affairs, Fernand de Varennes, said the Indian government was “trying to normalize what some have described as military action” by hosting the G20 summit in a region where human rights abuses and violence are feared. .

In a statement on TwitterThe Permanent Mission of India in Geneva rejected de Varennes’ criticism, calling the allegations “baseless and unjustified”.

Earlier this month, India said the G20 meeting in Srinagar was “aimed at strengthening economic growth, safeguarding cultural heritage and promoting sustainable development in the region”.

India, the world’s largest democracy with a population of over 1.4 billion, has struggled to position itself as a leader in emerging and developing countries since assuming the G20 presidency.

The G20, undoubtedly India’s most celebrated event of the year, has been heavily promoted in the country, with large billboards bearing Modi’s face across the country.

Modi’s political allies have taken pains to improve his international credentials, portraying him as a major player in the global order.