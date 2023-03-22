China and Russia affirm multi-year economic cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin give a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023.

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to cooperate in a range of economic and trade areas, both countries reported Wednesday.

Chinese state media said one of the most prominent names on the list was the increased use of the “domestic” currency. The Kremlin was more visible In stating that the yuan and the ruble already account for two-thirds of the payments for trade deals between the two countries.

Other areas covered by the agreement included: expanding bilateral trade, cooperation in energy and food security, and the development of railways and other cross-border logistics infrastructure.

China is already Russia’s largest trading partner. Official statements from both sides It revealed few details about numbers or an implementation timeline, noting that the plan focused on the years leading up to 2030.

The confirmation of economic cooperation between Russia and China comes as the United States and its allies have slapped sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Beijing has refused to call it an invasion, while calling for peace talks.

Xi went to Moscow this week for his first state visit since winning an unprecedented third term as president earlier this month – consolidating his power. “The Russian side held a grand welcome ceremony at the airport,” the Chinese statement said. The military band played the national anthems of China and Russia.

As it was, Russia’s reading of the economic agreement was more detailed than Beijing’s.

While the Chinese side only said that it would “commit to significantly increasing bilateral trade volume by 2030,” the Kremlin statement described the planned trade growth as “several times.”

China’s imports from Russia grew about 49% last year in yuan terms to 763.75 billion yuan ($110.89 billion), according to Chinese customs data accessed by Wind Information. This is faster than the roughly 28% increase in 2021.