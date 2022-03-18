Chick-fil-A in California may be declared a ‘public nuisance’, city council plans to vote

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

a Chick Phil A restaurant in California It could soon be considered a “public nuisance,” after community members complained to the city council.

Chick-fil-A, located in Santa Barbara, has been very popular since it opened in 2013, but its success may have a negative impact on the community. As willing customers stream onto Chick-fil-A Street by car, those who don’t fit in the parking lot are forced to walk on the adjacent road, blocking traffic, residents claimed, residents claimed, CBS News reported.

After temporary repairs to the restaurant did not ease the traffic blockage, disgruntled residents have lodged their complaints with the city council, which is considering a general appointment to describe the Chick-fil-A site as a “public nuisance,” as stated in the city council’s agenda document.

“Previous attempts to unofficially fix the situation have been unsuccessful. It is illegal to stop in the travel lane, and there are traffic control signs posted advising motorists not to stop in the travel lane, but Chick-fil-A customers routinely ignore these signs,” the document reads. .

The city claimed that the alleged ban on vehicles affected the surrounding area, including unsuspecting motorists and businesses nearby.

The city document reads: “Every time a queue forms on State Street, lane 2 eastward is blocked leaving only one lane available. Queuing increases the risk of collisions, particularly rear-end collisions and side-pass collisions.”

“Vehicles in the queue are constantly closing off pedestrian and bike lanes, posing a risk to pedestrians and cyclists. The parking of vehicles routinely blocks access to nearby businesses, affecting customer access and delivery to these businesses,” she added.

Santa Barbara City Council member Kristen Sneddon said during an earlier hearing this is according to the report.

The city council then voted unanimously to introduce a proposal that would characterize the restaurant as a “public nuisance,” but Chick-fil-A requested a delay, so the restaurant could take action again to rectify the situation, CBS News mentioned.

Travis Collins, the franchisor operator, said he’s eager to be a “good neighbor” and fix traffic issues, which he said he could do by hiring additional staff and monitoring third-party traffic, in an emailed statement, according to the transfer.

The city council intends to end the vote during a hearing on June 7.