Chicago is the second best city in the world, according to a new list – NBC Chicago

A new listing says if you live in the Chicago area, you don’t have to travel far to visit the second best city in the world.

according to 2022 lead time indicatorOver 20,000 city residents have ranked Chicago as the No. 2 city in the world based on its nightlife, food and drink, arts and culture, along with affordability, walkability, public transportation, and more.

“Whether you want to experience world-class dining, party until 4 a.m. at historic clubs, spend the day soaking up the sun along Lake Michigan, see famous artwork, or just wander between different neighborhoods, you won’t be there. Never a dull moment (yes, even when winter comes),” says the report.

The list, made up of 53 cities, specifically highlights Chicago’s food and beverage scene, citing it as a major reason to visit, noting that the city takes pride in the country. The first Filipino tasting menu with a Michelin star.

The Windy City is the only city in the United States to make the top ten.

Here are the cities that fall into the top 20:

Edinburgh, Scotland Chicago, IL Medellin, Colombia Glasgow, Scotland amsterdam the netherlands Prague, Czech Republic Marrakesh, Morocco Berlin Germany Montreal, Quebec, Canada Copenhagen, Denmark Cape Town, South Africa Madrid Spain Manchester, England Mumbai, India Melbourne Australia Taipei, Taiwan London, England Porto, Portugal Lyon, France New York, New York

