Chegg, Clorox, Devon Energy, and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

jiggle Shares tumbled nearly 30% after the textbook company reported weak full-year guidance despite beating earnings expectations. In the most recent quarter, Chegg reported earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $202 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $201 million.

Clorox Clorox’s stock price fell about 1.9% after the home products maker cut its full-year gross margin forecast due to inflation concerns. Otherwise, Clorox beat earnings expectations after reporting earnings of $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. The company was expected to earn 97 cents per share on revenue of $1.79 billion, according to Refinitiv’s consensus estimate.

Devon Energy – Shares jumped more than 2% after the company announced a dividend increase and buyback. The oil and gas company reported earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $3.8 billion for the quarter ended March. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $1.75 per share on revenue of $4 billion.

Avis Budget . collection The auto company’s stock price rose about 7% after Avis Budget’s quarterly results beat analysts’ expectations. The company took advantage of pent-up demand for travel that motivated consumers to rent cars at even higher prices. Avis reported earnings of $9.99 per share on revenue of $2.4 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion.