Chegg, Clorox, Devon Energy, and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.
jiggle Shares tumbled nearly 30% after the textbook company reported weak full-year guidance despite beating earnings expectations. In the most recent quarter, Chegg reported earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $202 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $201 million.
Clorox Clorox’s stock price fell about 1.9% after the home products maker cut its full-year gross margin forecast due to inflation concerns. Otherwise, Clorox beat earnings expectations after reporting earnings of $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. The company was expected to earn 97 cents per share on revenue of $1.79 billion, according to Refinitiv’s consensus estimate.
Devon Energy – Shares jumped more than 2% after the company announced a dividend increase and buyback. The oil and gas company reported earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $3.8 billion for the quarter ended March. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $1.75 per share on revenue of $4 billion.
Avis Budget . collection The auto company’s stock price rose about 7% after Avis Budget’s quarterly results beat analysts’ expectations. The company took advantage of pent-up demand for travel that motivated consumers to rent cars at even higher prices. Avis reported earnings of $9.99 per share on revenue of $2.4 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion.
“Hipster-friendly troublemaker. Communicator. Organizer. Devoted web lover. Unapologetic problem solver. Reader. Explorer. Travel guru.”
More Stories
Bored Monkey Yacht Club is causing Ethereum fees to skyrocket
Why is Bitcoin (BTC) and Etherem (ETH) soaring today?
The price of diesel has risen to an all-time high, straining the trucking industry