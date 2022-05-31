Charlie Heaton’s Stranger Things star addresses fan complaints about his character’s trajectory

[This story contains spoilers for the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.]

Charlie Heaton Realize that not everything Weird things Fans are completely satisfied with Recent storylines to his personality.

The actor, who plays Jonathan Byers in the Netflix sci-fi series, shared an interview with The Brits. GQ published online on Monday. With some viewers expressing frustration on social media and other online forums that Jonathan hasn’t been on the show since Season 2, Heaton was asked during the sit-down if he felt his character had been pushed to the sidelines.

Heaton, 28, replied, “I know why you’re asking for it, and I’ve definitely seen some forums like splash screen Or something like – “What happened to the character?” It’s the cast. Obviously, every season they brought in new characters and great characters, and took the story to different places.”

The lead went to praise Season 4 trendwho likened him Nightmare on Alam Street. He also quipped that the season would test Jonathan’s romance with Nancy Wheeler, who played Heaton’s longtime real-life girlfriend, Natalia Dyer.

“We find him in a place where he questions himself and his relationship,” Heaton said of his character in the new installment of episodes. He added of the show duo, known by fans as Jancy: “You want people to invest in them. Sometimes it gets blurred into one. Natalya and I have been together for a long time, so you even have to separate the two of you sometimes.”

Weird thingswhich also starred Winona Ryder, David Harbor and Millie Bobby Brown, recently released the first volume of its fourth season on Netflix.

