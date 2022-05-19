Charles Barkley, Warriors fans are trading ‘You Suck’ the critically acclaimed after the first match

Charles Barclay Not a fan of San FranciscoAnd San Francisco is clearly not a fan of it either.

Before the first game of the Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks kicked off at Chase Center, Barkley made no friends in the bay as he called San Francisco “hell” during TNT’s “Inside the NBA” show last Sunday.

Later during the same show, Choose the Barkley Mavericks To win the series over the Golden State.

So it’s safe to say he didn’t receive a warm welcome at Thrive City outside the arena on Wednesday night, as the TNT crew were put on for pre-match and post-match shows — especially when Barkley hit Dub Nation by saying “Let’s go Mavs!” a hymn before a tip.

After the match, Warriors fans decided to respond.

Barkley also tried to give his analysis of the Mavericks’ dismal shooting performance Victory Warriors 112-87, cheers “Chuck you sucks!” It could be heard from a crowd of Golden State enthusiasts behind him.

The NBA legend turned around and responded in true Barkley fashion.

“Hey, you’re right!” Barkley agreed, then added, “And you all suck!”

With the broadcast on a commercial hiatus, Barkley emphatically told the broadcast crew, “Chuck’s here for all the smoke.”

But the hilarious exchange wasn’t over yet, as Draymond Green joined the post-game show and the cheers continued.

As the camera moves away, Barkley can be heard saying, “I don’t hate the zone, I hate the zone.”

The green reaction is a perfect reaction.

“The area hates you,” he told Barkley, laughing.

Dub Nation sure was feeling herself after the Warriors won, and Barkley called the fun back and forth in horrifying fashion. But perhaps Greene was taking the words straight from the bay’s mouth.

Download and follow Dubs Talk Podcast