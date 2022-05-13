Chargers capture Urban Meyer in wild video

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially raised the bar for releasing timeline videos — and have taken some flawless shots at other teams in the process.

The team revealed their full schedule for 2022 in sending hilarious animations, through all 17 matches and moving each of their opponents – with varying levels of brutality.

After animating the pirate ship for the Week 1 Raiders match and the duel between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert for the second week against the Chiefs, the video tackled the Jaguar – Week 3 opponent – and mocked Urban Meyer in an astonishing four seconds. The video showed a Jaguar wearing the uniform worn by the former Jaguar trainer in the infamous Jaguar video. Young woman grinding in his lap from 2021He looks sad and lonely in the bar.

Side-by-side view of Urban Meyer’s infamous chargers and video schedule release Youtube; Twitter

The accident was the most embarrassing of Mayer’s tenure in Jacksonville, although it wasn’t what got him fired for less than an entire season in (report that he’s physically) Former Jaguar kicker Josh Lambeau). However, the Chargers’ social media team had no trouble delving into the controversy.

And they had no problem making fun of Brown and Deshaun Watson. Los Angeles plays Cleveland in the fifth week, and in the video, the music stops and a graphic appears that says: “Text has been modified on the advice of our attorney.”

The Chargers’ Week 5 draw against Brown Youtube

Refers to Browns’ trade for Watson and He signed a $230 million extensionAlthough 22 women accused him of sexual misconduct. The trade was carried out after Watson was acquitted of criminal charges, although he still faces numerous civil lawsuits over the allegations.

While the Chargers weren’t too mean to the Chiefs, they knocked out their band rival Broncos by moving the Mile High Stadium on fire after Russell Wilson was wearing a “Let Russ Cook” headband. They also snapped a shot at Antonio Brown’s brief stint with the Raiders, showing off a trash can that reads “Abandoned AB Helmets.”

The Chargers mock Killer Murray and the Cardinals Youtube

The Chargers make fun of the raiders Youtube

For the Cardinals match, they made fun of Kyler Murray and he deleted all of his social media posts. For the Seahawks, a tombstone to defend the “Legion of Boom.” For the Colts, the Quarterback Carousel has actually showcased the team’s QBs in recent years: Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Jacoby Brissett and former QB Chargers Philip Rivers.

All in all, it was a great two minutes that made every other team’s video a shame.