Chadwick Boseman Remembered at Comic-Con – Deadline

He said “I promise, I feel his hand in me now” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Ryan Coogler remembers the late Chadwick Boseman.

Follow the director in the film: Comic Con Show Hall H, where the first trailer for the movie was revealed.

Watch it above.

“We put our love for Chadwick into this movie. We also put our passion. This movie has a lot of action and humor. It’s also a roller coaster for a movie. It goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t been to before, but we go to other corners of the MCU.”

“The world of Wakanda is expanding and you have a lot to look forward to,” Lupita Nyong’o said.

“It’s a blessing, we’ve grown so much. It’s an honor to bring this film to you and honor Big Brother,” Laetitia Wright said of the Oscar-nominated Boseman tribute sequel.

Dominic Thorne said, “I think we all know the effect of that Black Panther The world is indelible, indescribable, it is physical, emotional, mental and most of all spiritual. So, coming back to the screen and highlighting these beautiful stories from this very necessary perspective, it’s a blessing to be a part of it.”

Tenoch Huerta who is joining the cast said, “I want to say something really quick about the inclusion. I come from the hood. Seriously. Thanks to the inclusion, I’m here. I wouldn’t be here without the inclusion and a lot of kids here in their hoods are looking at us, dreaming To be here [can] I make it.”

The trailer featured Ramonda Angela Bassett, Queen of Wakanda. There is a war with another tribe and armed forces as opponents. Houses are on fire. We see someone dressed as Black Panther at the end, but we don’t know who it is. A version of Wailer’s “No Woman No Cry” plays because this is a story largely driven by women. Among the new surroundings in Wakanda we see our beaches. Ramunda was seen giving an angry speech, “My whole family is gone”

Before the actors and Coogler took the stage, a huge African orchestra inspired by Hall H entered and raised their roof.

Feige said earlier that stage 4 will end with Wakanda forever On November 11 this year.