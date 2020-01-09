Government Jobs

CGPSC Engineering Service Online Form 2020

CGPSC Engineering Service Online Form 2020

(Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission)

Post Name – Engineering Service

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 10/February/2019

• Last Date – 10/March/2020 (up to 11:59 PM)

• Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • General/Candidates from Other State – Rs.400/-

SC/ST/OBC(NCL) hailing from Chhattisgarh –Rs.300/-

Online Application Edit Charges – Rs.15/ -@ per Error check

Payment will be made through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card or Bank Challan & Authorized Kiosk/MP Online

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Chhattisgarh

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/January/2019)

Sub Inspector(CG Police Department Posts) – 21- 28 Years

Rest All State Service Posts – 21-30 Posts

Age Relaxation(Upper Age Limit)-

SC/ST (CG Domicile) – 05 Years

OBC (NCL) – 03 Years

 

 
Number of posts – 89 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for CGPSC Engineering Service Online Form Recruitment 2020
Examination Name – CGPSC Engineering Service Examination,2020

Post Name & Post wise Details-:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Water Institute Department – 44 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Public Works Department – 03 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Public Health Engineering Department – 03 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Public Health Engineering Department – 10 Post

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Panchayat and Village Development Department – 28 Post

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Panchayat and Village Development Department – 01 Posts

Pay Scale – As Per Rule

Educational Qualification: Candidates having Graduation Degree In Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from any recognized university/college will be eligible for this recruitment.

How to Apply for CGPSC Engineering Service Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provide below or they can also apply through the official site of CGPSC before 10/March/2020.

Mode of Selection for CGPSC Engineering Service Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Preliminary Exam

Mains Examination

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Link Activate on 10 February 2020

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

Checkout More Jobs:

