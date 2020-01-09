Post Name & Post wise Details-:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Water Institute Department – 44 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Public Works Department – 03 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Public Health Engineering Department – 03 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Public Health Engineering Department – 10 Post

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Panchayat and Village Development Department – 28 Post

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Panchayat and Village Development Department – 01 Posts

Pay Scale – As Per Rule

Educational Qualification: Candidates having Graduation Degree In Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from any recognized university/college will be eligible for this recruitment.

How to Apply for CGPSC Engineering Service Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provide below or they can also apply through the official site of CGPSC before 10/March/2020.

Mode of Selection for CGPSC Engineering Service Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Preliminary Exam

Mains Examination