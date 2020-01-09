CGPSC Engineering Service Online Form 2020
(Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission)
Post Name – Engineering Service
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 10/February/2019
• Last Date – 10/March/2020 (up to 11:59 PM)
• Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General/Candidates from Other State – Rs.400/-
• SC/ST/OBC(NCL) hailing from Chhattisgarh –Rs.300/-
• Online Application Edit Charges – Rs.15/ -@ per Error check
Payment will be made through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card or Bank Challan & Authorized Kiosk/MP Online
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Chhattisgarh
|(As on 01/January/2019)
Sub Inspector(CG Police Department Posts) – 21- 28 Years
Rest All State Service Posts – 21-30 Posts
Age Relaxation(Upper Age Limit)-
SC/ST (CG Domicile) – 05 Years
OBC (NCL) – 03 Years
|Number of posts – 89 post
|
Vacancy Details for CGPSC Engineering Service Online Form Recruitment 2020
|Examination Name – CGPSC Engineering Service Examination,2020
Post Name & Post wise Details-:
Assistant Engineer (Civil) Water Institute Department – 44 Posts
Assistant Engineer (Civil) Public Works Department – 03 Posts
Assistant Engineer (Civil) Public Health Engineering Department – 03 Posts
Assistant Engineer (Civil) Public Health Engineering Department – 10 Post
Assistant Engineer (Civil) Panchayat and Village Development Department – 28 Post
Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Panchayat and Village Development Department – 01 Posts
Pay Scale – As Per Rule
Educational Qualification: Candidates having Graduation Degree In Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from any recognized university/college will be eligible for this recruitment.
How to Apply for CGPSC Engineering Service Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provide below or they can also apply through the official site of CGPSC before 10/March/2020.
Mode of Selection for CGPSC Engineering Service Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:
Preliminary Exam
Mains Examination
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Link Activate on 10 February 2020
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
Checkout More Jobs: