CEO of Orlando Museum of Art unemployed after FBI raid
Released in a news conference planned for the afternoon. The director of the Orlando Museum of Art is also being developed today, after the FBI attacked a controversial exhibition last week. Marley Martinez of Wish 2 lives in the Museum of Art with an up-close look at the falls. Marley? Marley: It all has to do with the controversial Basquiat show that the director revealed in February. Most of the time, it appeared under a microscope, after questions were asked whether it was original. And last night, the advertised museum director who championed the works walked out of business. Last Friday, the FBI raided the Orlando Museum of Art, seizing more than one Dozen painters dedicated to artist Jean-Michael Basquiat after the following questions about their honesty. The art museum said they are committed to ensuring that the FBI has not arrested any of the museum’s employees. And in a statement added, it is important to note that we still must not believe that the Museum has been made or is the subject of any investigation. Back in February, just a week after the museum revealed gallery director Aaron de Groft was speaking with us, he quickly defended the authenticity of the paintings. And just after 11:00 on Tuesday evening, the museum’s chairman said – they are very concerned about several issues with the exhibition, including the recent disclosure of an inappropriate email in agreement with some relevant authorities. Technical work statement. He goes on to say, effectively immediately, that Aaron de Groft is no longer the director and CEO of the Orlando Museum of Art. Chairman of the Board also Say
CEO of Orlando Museum of Art unemployed after FBI raid
The CEO and director of the Orlando Museum of Art is out of work after the FBI raided the museum last week. Aaron de Groft was abandoned and Joan Walfish, previously CFO, was appointed COO temporarily. “The Orlando Museum of Art’s Board of Trustees is deeply concerned about several issues related to the Heroes and Monsters exhibition, including the recent disclosure of inappropriate email correspondence sent to academia regarding the authentication of some of the artwork in the exhibition,” the museum wrote in a statement. “We’ve launched a formal process to address these matters, because they go against this organization’s values, our business standards, and our standards of conduct.” During the raid last week, the FBI seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat amid questions about their authenticity, Aaron de Groft defended the artwork amid questions first published by the New York Times in February, adding that it was not the museum’s job to document art . Senior Basquiat specialists,” de Groft told WESH in February.
CEO and Director of the Orlando Museum of Art is unemployed after The FBI raid of the museum last week.
Aaron de Groft was abandoned and Joan Walfish, previously CFO, was appointed COO temporarily.
“The Orlando Museum of Art’s Board of Trustees is deeply concerned about several issues related to the Heroes and Monsters exhibition, including the recent disclosure of inappropriate email correspondence sent to academia regarding the authentication of some of the artwork in the exhibition,” the museum wrote in a statement. “We’ve launched a formal process to address these matters, because they go against this organization’s values, our business standards, and our standards of conduct.”
During the raid last week, the FBI seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat amid questions about their authenticity.
Aaron de Groft Defend the artwork Amid questions, The New York Times first published in February.
He added that it is not the museum’s job to document art.
“They came to us after being certified by Basquiat’s top professionals,” De Groft told WESH in February.
“Certified alcohol aficionado. Organizer. Explorer. Lifelong writer. Falls down a lot. Proud social mediaholic. Freelance student.”
More Stories
The three zodiac signs with the raw horoscopes on Wednesday, June 29, 2022
‘SNL’ stars remember comedian Nick Nemirov after his sudden death: one of the greats
Actress Marie Mara dies after apparently drowning in the St. Lawrence River in New York