Central Railway GDCE Recruitment 2020

3 days ago
Central Railway GDCE Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Junior Clerk, Senior Clerk (Only For Railway Employees of Central Railway)

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 20-December-2019

• Last Date – 19-January-2020

• Fee Payment Last Date – 19-January-2020

 

 

 • General/ No Application Fee

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Central Railway Zone

 

 

 

 (As on 01-January-2020)

General Maximum – 42 years

OBC Maximum – 45 years

SC Maximum – 47 years
Number of posts – 250 posts

 

 

Vacancy Details for Central Railway GDCE Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Junior Clerk, Senior Clerk

Pay Scale – 

Junior Clerk – Level-2

Senior Clerk – Level-5

Educational Qualification-

Junior Clerk – Candidate Must Have Passed 10+2 (Intermediate) Exam Passed with 50% Marks And 30 WPM English / 25 WPM Hindi Typing

Senior Clerk – Candidate Having Bachelor Degree in Any Stream From A Recognized University.

How to Apply – Eligible and interested candidates may apply online through the official website of RRC CR from 20-December-2019 to 19-January-2020  

(Submit Online Application directly by clicking on Apply Online link from the box below)

Important Documents – Candidates have to upload the scanned copies following documents at the time of online application:

i) Passport size photograph , 3.5×3.5 cm, 100 dpi, jpg/jpeg, 20-70 kb)

ii) Signature , 5×2.5 cm,100 dpi, 20-30 kb)

iii) Acemic Qualification- Mark Sheets & Certificates

iv) Sports Qualification Certificate

v) Date of Birth Proof (SSC Certificate)

Mode of Selection- On the basis of Trial and After Trial

 

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply Online

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
