Central Railway GDCE Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Junior Clerk, Senior Clerk (Only For Railway Employees of Central Railway)
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 20-December-2019
• Last Date – 19-January-2020
• Fee Payment Last Date – 19-January-2020
|• General/ No Application Fee
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|Central Railway Zone
|(As on 01-January-2020)
General Maximum – 42 years
OBC Maximum – 45 years
SC Maximum – 47 years
|Number of posts – 250 posts
Vacancy Details for Central Railway GDCE Recruitment 2020
|Post Name – Junior Clerk, Senior Clerk
Pay Scale –
Junior Clerk – Level-2
Senior Clerk – Level-5
Educational Qualification-
Junior Clerk – Candidate Must Have Passed 10+2 (Intermediate) Exam Passed with 50% Marks And 30 WPM English / 25 WPM Hindi Typing
Senior Clerk – Candidate Having Bachelor Degree in Any Stream From A Recognized University.
How to Apply – Eligible and interested candidates may apply online through the official website of RRC CR from 20-December-2019 to 19-January-2020
(Submit Online Application directly by clicking on Apply Online link from the box below)
Important Documents – Candidates have to upload the scanned copies following documents at the time of online application:
i) Passport size photograph , 3.5×3.5 cm, 100 dpi, jpg/jpeg, 20-70 kb)
ii) Signature , 5×2.5 cm,100 dpi, 20-30 kb)
iii) Acemic Qualification- Mark Sheets & Certificates
iv) Sports Qualification Certificate
v) Date of Birth Proof (SSC Certificate)
Mode of Selection- On the basis of Trial and After Trial
Important Links
Apply Online
Click Here
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Click Here