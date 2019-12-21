Central Railway GDCE Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Junior Clerk, Senior Clerk

Pay Scale –

Junior Clerk – Level-2

Senior Clerk – Level-5

Educational Qualification-

Junior Clerk – Candidate Must Have Passed 10+2 (Intermediate) Exam Passed with 50% Marks And 30 WPM English / 25 WPM Hindi Typing

Senior Clerk – Candidate Having Bachelor Degree in Any Stream From A Recognized University.

How to Apply – Eligible and interested candidates may apply online through the official website of RRC CR from 20-December-2019 to 19-January-2020

(Submit Online Application directly by clicking on Apply Online link from the box below)

Important Documents – Candidates have to upload the scanned copies following documents at the time of online application:

i) Passport size photograph , 3.5×3.5 cm, 100 dpi, jpg/jpeg, 20-70 kb)

ii) Signature , 5×2.5 cm,100 dpi, 20-30 kb)

iii) Acemic Qualification- Mark Sheets & Certificates

iv) Sports Qualification Certificate

v) Date of Birth Proof (SSC Certificate)

Mode of Selection- On the basis of Trial and After Trial