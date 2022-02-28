Celeste Developers Reunited With The Lost Game Awards Cup

streamer Prestige is the key He was looking for a great gaming souvenir that day, but when he tried to buy a Game Awards online, he got a lot more than he originally expected.

After trying for years to buy a replica of the game prize As a trinket that can be put on his shelf, and with no luck, he thought he had finally found one on eBay a couple of weeks ago. Only that, oddly enough, was not an exact copy; as computer games Report that it was actual Prize Game Awards, which were delivered on stage.

Curious to know what the hell is going on, Prestige asked where exactly the trophy came from, but the prize vendor – a retailer that doesn’t usually deal with video game merchandise or collectibles – couldn’t help much more than saying it came from “liquidation sources”. Which suggests that the prize winner may have gone out of business and the trophy was seized as part of the lockdown.

Whatever it was, it was a real trophy, something more awesome than the replica he was originally looking for, so he offered Prestige and he won:

Upon receiving it – and having never seen anyone “close” before, the weight of the thing (visible in the video at least) was very interesting to me – he was immediately able to ascertain where it came from. It was on the basis of the cup year, category and winner and lo and behold.

Celeste Developed by Extremely OK Games, they’re still a lot of work, so Prestige called them to let them know he just bought their trophy. They manage to partly solve the mystery by saying, surprisingly, that they didn’t get their prize in the first place; Despite receiving it from Ninja directly on stage, show organizers took back the trophy soon after and said they emailed it after the show. But she didn’t.

So whoever was responsible for it has sex somewhere along the way, which means that for a full four years, very OK games can say they won a game prize without actually being able to show it (Update: I overlooked that they won two that night, this time and “Games For Impact”) .

Since he now owns someone else’s prize, Prestige decides to send the trophy to the Celeste developers, who will return him the auction cost and postage, and send him some signed copies of Celeste On the other hand.