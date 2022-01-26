Celebrated Republic Day of India with a military parade | News

The 73rd anniversary of the Republic Day of India was commemorated with a procession in Rajpath, New Delhi. Despite the control measures, the presence of thousands of participants in the capital demonstrated its military prowess and its cultural significance, amidst artillery display and history. To prevent the spread of Govit-19.

With this march, the Asian nation celebrates 75 years of independence from the British Empire in 1947, promoted by the non-violent movement of Mahatma Gandhi.

On Rajpath Avenue in New Delhi, the Armed Forces held a military exhibition display, which is considered to be the largest aircraft ever conducted because it consisted of 75 fighter jets, as well as dozens of units and special orders.

President of the Republic of India Ramnath Govind along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the event and members of the government and parliament were part of the event which was attended by nearly 5,000 spectators.

On Republic Day, we commemorate the great men and women who worked to create our Constitution. We reaffirm our commitment to fulfill their dreams for our nation. Here are the scenes from the Republic Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/xH1JajaY8d – நரேந்திர மோடி (narendramodi)

January 26, 2022





About 15 Jaguars flew the number 75 in the air ahead of Independence Day.

Standing alone at the ceremony was Army pilot Shivangi Singh, the country’s first female pilot of the Rafale fighter jet.

For the second time, India celebrated this date without a guest of honor because last year British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended participation in a military parade due to an epidemic in the United Kingdom.

The Asian nation is going through a third wave of epidemics, triggered by the spread of the Omigran variant, which records nearly 300,000 cases daily.

For this reason, only those who received the full Covit-19 vaccine were allowed to attend with at least one dose in the case of adults and children over 15 years of age. They must wear masks and comply with other measures.