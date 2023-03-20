Catch up with Hillary Clinton on “Bob Fosse’s Dancin'”

On Sunday night, Hillary Clinton, having attended the opening night of “Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre, swept into the Rosevale Cocktail Room at the Civilian Hotel on West 48th Street.”
As candles flicker on the tables, with scale models of productions like “Hadestown” and “Dear Evan Hansen” displayed on the back wall, a few dozen guests in the special post-party glasses sip white wine from the bar. Mrs. Clinton mingled with guests including David Rockwell, the show’s Tony Award-winning architect and designer who designed the hotel. Actress Jane Krakowski. Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Mrs. Clinton; and director “Dancin'” Wayne Cilento.
“I loved it,” she told Mr. Cilento, who also danced in the original 1978 production of the show. “The dancers were charismatic and charismatic. This energy was much needed.”
So when asked to consider the idea that a touring production of The Last Show, in which two men dress as women to escape a mob, could be banned from playing in a state like Tennessee, which recently passed a law limiting “cabaret” shows, part of a wave of legislation around The country by conservative lawmakers against the drag performance, Mrs. Clinton’s reaction was clear.
“It’s a very sad commentary on what people think is important in our country,” said Mrs. Clinton. “I hope it goes the way of the dinosaur because people will realize it’s just a political stunt.”
the range of performances which would likely be prohibited by such legislation – such as Shakespeare’s plays, in which a number of characters dress up; “Hairspray”, the popular musical in which the protagonist’s mother is usually performed by a man in a dress; And “1776,” whose current tour company includes an all-female, trans, and non-binary crew, was, she said, “ridiculous.”
“I think they’ll close state borders to anything Shakespeare?” She said. “Are we going to stop exporting any kind of entertainment?”
At about 9:10 pm, Mrs. Clinton left the party. Some guests followed, while others moved upstairs to the Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge on the 27th floor, where Nicole Fosse—daughter of choreographer Bob Fosse and actress Gwen Verdon—and Mr. Cilento, the director, were. Hosting a second party for the show’s creative team consisting of 22 dancers.
Dancer Carly DiNardo donned a silver, sleeveless, cut-out gown by Australian designer Portia & Scarlett, while Yeman Brown wore a green Who Decides War shirt with cutouts in the front. They sipped “Dancin’ Man” mocktails—divino bianco root, cucumber, pink pepper, lemon-lime soda—and munched on “breakfast voss” (granola) and shrimp cocktails served by waiters on silver platters. (For those with less discerning tastes, there were also bags of M&M’s by the bar with the dancers’ names printed on them.)
Kolton Krouse, a non-binary dancer in the production whose slapping kicks earned a shout-out from New York Times critic Jesse Green in his review, wore an asymmetric black dress, gold heels, shimmering gold eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.
“I wanted to give a modern twist to Ann Reinking’s original trumpet solo dress,” they said of their sparkling one-shoulder gown.
mx. Krouse, who is among a group of dancers significantly more diverse in age, race, body type, and gender than a typical Fosse cast, said the best part of the new production is that “we can all be ourselves while we’re doing it.”
Mr. Cilento said he intentionally sought to put together a more diverse team for the revival.
“I did a really eclectic and really exciting group of dancers because I felt like you had to embrace the whole culture and not just make, you know, white bread,” he said.
mx. Krouse, who leads the show’s “Spring Chicken” number, said, “It’s weird doing a show where I can be myself, and that’s okay.”
