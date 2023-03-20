Catch up with Hillary Clinton on “Bob Fosse’s Dancin'”

So when asked to consider the idea that a touring production of The Last Show, in which two men dress as women to escape a mob, could be banned from playing in a state like Tennessee, which recently passed a law limiting “cabaret” shows, part of a wave of legislation around The country by conservative lawmakers against the drag performance, Mrs. Clinton’s reaction was clear.

“It’s a very sad commentary on what people think is important in our country,” said Mrs. Clinton. “I hope it goes the way of the dinosaur because people will realize it’s just a political stunt.”

the range of performances which would likely be prohibited by such legislation – such as Shakespeare’s plays, in which a number of characters dress up; “Hairspray”, the popular musical in which the protagonist’s mother is usually performed by a man in a dress; And “1776,” whose current tour company includes an all-female, trans, and non-binary crew, was, she said, “ridiculous.”

“I think they’ll close state borders to anything Shakespeare?” She said. “Are we going to stop exporting any kind of entertainment?”