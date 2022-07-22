Cat Stray has Unreal Engine 4 performance issues on PC

screenshot : stray / kotaku

My classmates were playing stray On PS5 by all accounts, it was totally fun. However, I have been playing on PC, where there are no things so far Rosy.

it’s not disaster; Even on my PC I can run it perfectly at 4K and 60fps which is always appreciated, of course it looks amazing most of the time, but throughout the game I have had annoying little stutters which aren’t bad enough to blow the experience, but she Just Bad enough to remain a thorn in my side.

As always with PC performance issues, I was wondering if it was just me or if the problem was more prevalent. It turned out to be quite widespread. Like, it affects just about everyone.

culprit like digital foundry Explained below, it’s a game familiar to PC gamers: It’s an Unreal Engine 4 shader compilation, a problem that seems to increasingly plague every game being developed on the engine these days. On consoles, which are pre-built and standard across the board, developers can pre-compile game shaders, meaning anyone playing the game on PS5 won’t suffer from this.

But because every PC is different, developers won’t be given that luxury on the platform (with some rare exceptions, like the last horizon port), and so most games have to compile a shader quickly.

G/O Media may get commission

The result is a steady stream of subtle stuttering, which over hours of playing can start to make it kind of annoying! The video below (which provides some examples) It goes into a lot of detail about this, and I set it to auto on in the PC performance part, but if you want to see how the PS4 and PS5 versions performed, you can see them earlier as well.