Carrie Underwood Fans Slam CMT Awards for Snub

The CMT Music Awards headed to Texas for the first time ever, and it’s safe to say Carrie Underwood He took the Lone Star State by storm. The country music star was a nominee and presenter, and took to the stage to perform her hit “I Hate My Heart.” But first, she made quite an impression on the red carpet in a sequin-covered outfit.

Rick Kern

Carey hit the red carpet in a Swarovski crystal-encrusted top with matching Dolce & Gabbana shorts. She paired the look with silver heels, lots of silver jewelry, and a messy ponytail. As usual, the star of the show was Curry’s super fit legs.

The CMT Instagram feed shared a video from the red carpet with the caption, “Performer, presenter, nominee, and #CMTAwards carpet SHOWSTOPPER: @carrieunderwood! 🌟.” Fans have hopped into the comments section to share their thoughts on her look.

“The smoke show is amazing 💯 elegant❤️”

“With those legs!!!!! Hell you shouldn’t be wearing pants at all!!!!! 😂”

“BEST. LEGGED. ON THE. PLANET.”

“she looks 🔥”

“The Queen has arrived!!!”

Carey is the most awarded female star in the history of the CMT Music Awards. This year, she was nominated for two awards (Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year), but she came home empty-handed.

Carey shared a promotional video from the event on her Instagram feed, and her fans chimed in in the comments with messages like, “Carey’s performance was phenomenal, but she got robbed again. What’s wrong with CMT and CMA?” , “Carrie should have earned this. Her talent beats any other nominee!! I love you Carrillo,” and “She deserved to win but then again CMT is rigged.”

If you miss Carey’s performance, you can catch up and the entire awards show .