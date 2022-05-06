Carlos Correa will have a CT scan on his finger

8:47 AM: As some expected, per report From Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the twins will summon a potential client Royce Lewis, will likely take Korea’s place on the list. It remains to be seen whether Lewis will stay in the majors after Korea’s return (and in fact, only how long will he stay in Korea), but he will be the first taste of the majors in the top overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft. Although he has proven he can take on Triple-A competition so far in 2022, he has played just 56 games over High-A in his minor league career.

7:54 am: Initial X-rays reveal what appears to be an undisturbed fracture of the Carlos CorreaRight middle finger, the twins announced after the team’s 5-3 loss to the Orioles on Thursday. The short star, who was signed by the twins to a shocking 3-year $105.3 million contract this off-season, will undergo a CT scan today to confirm the nature of the injury.

It looks like Correa got injured in the seventh game while trying to check his swing against A Brian Baker change. He also took a hit in his previous appearances on the board (a Spencer Watkins Fastball from his left wrist), but the pitch that appears to have caused the injury actually resulted in him getting off the ground after moving into a fair area.

If a CT scan confirms the initial diagnosis, Correa should not require surgery, although it is not yet clear how long it will be. benefit man Nick Gordon He took charge of Korea after injury, but the coach Rocco Baldeley (Or, while Baldeley is away from the team after he has tested positive for COVID, bench coach Jesse Tengler could also turn to Jorge Polancowhich is likely to put Louis Araz In a daily role in the second base. third man base Jiu Orchila He’s also cut some short time in his big league career, though he’s unlikely to be seen as anything more than a short-term option.

If Korea misses any significant time, the twins could also turn out as top prospect (and top overall pick in the 2017 draft) Royce Lewis, which came out to a level of .310/.427/.560, starts at Triple-A St. Paul made 103 appearances on the season opener board. The club may not want to rush Luis, especially given that until April he had not seen a game – or played above Double-A – since 2019 after tearing up the ACL ahead of the 2021 season.

While the twins obviously hope to get Korea back as quickly as possible, he’s slowly started something with his new outfit. Even after coming out of the gate in May (1,036 OPS in a sample of four games), Correa’s 2022.264/.323/.385 hitting streak is well below his .276/.355/.478 triple slasher run, particularly in the power department . Due to the possibility of him withdrawing from the last two years of his deal at the end of the season (even after the signal He is open to it A long-term deal in the Twin Cities), the number one twin is hoping to see him back in the field — and back in shape — sooner rather than later.