Cardiff riots: CCTV appears to show police following an electric bike before crashing

Written by Daniel Palumbo and Paul Piggott

BBC Check and BBC News

May 23, 2023, 16:35 GMT Updated 8 minutes ago

The BBC has verified closed-circuit television footage that appears to show a police car following two people on an electric bike minutes before a fatal crash sparked riots in Cardiff.

BBC Verify analyzed the video postmarked at 17:59 GMT on Monday on Frank Road in Ely 900 meters, or just over half a mile, from the suspected crash site.

But South Wales Police said there were no police cars on Snowden Road – where the accident took place – when it happened.

“We have received footage showing a police car following a bicycle at just around 6pm,” said CH Supt Martin Stone in a statement outside Cardiff Bay police station.

He declined to answer questions after the statement.

He added that the footage “will help us determine the circumstances that led to the collision.”

“You should study the carefully worded statement from the Chief Superintendent,” he said.

image source, Getty Images photo caption, A car burns amid mayhem in the Cardiff suburb of Ely

“We can confirm that the following investigations have been conducted so far, and that when the collision occurred there was no police vehicle on Snowden Road,” said CH Supt Stone.

We do not believe at this point that any other compounds were involved.”

He confirmed that the force had made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Cars were set on fire and fireworks were thrown at police as more than 100 people gathered in the aftermath.

photo caption, Garbage and burnt cars were left on the streets of Ely, Cardiff

“Fifteen policemen were injured, 11 were taken to hospital, and four were treated at the scene,” said Che Subet Stone.

A number of arrests have already been made, he said, “and there will be more to come.”

“The residents have assurances that we will do everything we can to catch those responsible,” he added.

Police were called to the crash shortly after 18:00 GMT on Monday.

At around 20:00, the police tweeted that they were still at the crash site but were also working to “calm down the ongoing disturbances”.

The force said it had received a large number of calls from “understandably frightened” residents.

Local resident Ahmed Abdullah, 34, said he heard threats from rioters to “kill” police officers at the scene.

They said they wouldn’t stop until they killed a police officer.

“People in this community don’t feel safe right now. We feel it could escalate at any time,” he said.

He said that young men chased police officers onto the road, throwing rocks and rockets at cars.

The force said its thoughts were with the families of the two boys who died, as well as with those affected by the riots.

photo caption, A car flipped onto its roof and was left burning at the scene

Bridie Poole, who knows the Evans family, said Harvey had “a lot of friends” and loved motorcycles and football.

He was Kerris W’s best friend [they] They were into the same things. “It was not surprising that they were together,” she said.

Ms. Ball said she believes the officers are after the two men “because there are videos going around”.

The council and religious leaders called for calm while the police investigation was conducted.