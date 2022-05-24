Capital Region Forecast: Mostly cloudy and humid for several days

Placeholder while loading article actions

10:15 am – Weekend forecast heading for instability As we have mentioned in the past couple of days, there is a great deal of uncertainty in the weekend forecast, especially on Saturday and Sunday. The US model (GFS) was reporting occasional showers while the European model, as of last night, forecast dry and sunny weather. Unfortunately, the European model seems to be giving in to the idea of ​​the American model and now shows more clouds and rain for Saturday and Sunday. Both models suggest that the chances of rain should be a lesson by Monday, but until then, we may not be completely out of the woods. This doesn’t mean that the weekend will be a laundered only that rain can be a nuisance at times. We’ll have more details in future updates as the weekend approaches.

A somewhat subjective rating for today’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Uncle cries because we have had enough; More rain may be the main pain.

today: Rain, rain evening. Heights: 64 to 69.

Tonight: Intermittent cloudy mist. Dips: 55 to 60.

tomorrow: Cloudy, drizzle possible. Heights: 65 to 70.

The second wettest May in Washington over the past decade doesn’t need any help, but here’s where we start again with more periods of rain and drizzle for the next few days. Memorial Day weekend should bring warm air and sunny skies, but the dry outlook is still far from locked.

today is Tuesday): Rain is falling this morning with the most steady activity south and east of the city. The rain should wane to light showers or drizzle by this afternoon as hikes struggle to reach the mid-60s. The extra precipitation is mostly less than 0.25 inches, although our far south could pick up a bit more. Light winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium See also British Prime Minister Johnson suffers heavy losses in London in local elections

Tonight: Constant low pressure keeps clouds and cool marine air in place, with patches of drizzle and light showers present. Lows range from the mid-1950s to about 60 with light winds from the east and northeast. Confidence: Medium

Follow us FacebookAnd TwitterAnd Instagram To get the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast over the weekend…

tomorrow is Wednesday): Sticky clouds persist thanks to the low pressure off the east coast amid cool east breezes (5 to 10 mph). Intermittent drizzle or light rain is still possible. Highs are again cooler than usual from the mid-1960s to nearly 70. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Overcast skies as lows settle in the 1950s to lows in the 1960s. A light mist or shower is still possible. Confidence: Medium

Thursday It is characterized by low coastal pressure moving away and a new area of ​​low pressure moving from the Midwest. Thursday morning could see some partly sunny breaks before we’re gone again in the afternoon with scattered rain or possible storms. Provided the warm front is able to push through the area, the highs should bounce back to the mid-70s to about 80. There’s an outside chance that we’ll still be clouded and cold. The possibility of rain and storms increasing Thursday night under overcast skies with lowest levels during the 1960s. Confidence: Medium

Friday It features more rain and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies and highs around the 70s to 80s. We may control some partial clearings later in the day. Some clouds may continue Friday night with lows in the 1950s to lows in the 1960s. Confidence: Medium See also Official: US provided intelligence before Ukraine sank Russian warship