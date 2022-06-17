June 17, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Capcom reveals that Dragon's Dogma 2 is in development

Jack Kimmons June 17, 2022 1 min read

Capcom is developing a sequel to 2012’s high fantasy RPG Dragon DoctrineThe The company announced Thursday. There are few official details, but we know the address – Dragon Dogma 2 – And that it will take advantage of Capcom’s RE engine, which has been used in many of the studio’s recent games. Director Hideaki Itsuno announced the new game in end of the video Looking back at the creation of the original Dragon Doctrine.

The Dragon Dogma 2 The announcement adds to Capcom’s busy past few weeks, including the release of loads of new information about Next years Street Fighter 6 Announcing the value of a horde of zombies Resident Evil Village newsletter. But if you missed Thursday’s reveal, you might not be the only one – Capcom has chosen to launch Dragon Doctrine Video at the same time Square Enix was first shown with a file Final Fantasy VII The celebration video that was jam packed with newsletter.

