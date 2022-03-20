March 20, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Can't access Nintendo's Wii Store channel right now

Can’t access Nintendo’s Wii Store channel right now

Jack Kimmons March 20, 2022 1 min read
Photo: Nintendo Live

If you’ve tried to access the Wii Shop Channel over the past few days, you may not have had much luck. According to Nintendo Everything, the digital store was “experiencing major problems”.

Supposedly, it’s impossible to get to the storefront at all – instead you’ll see a “blank screen” on startup which eventually follows an error code. Nintendo’s online maintenance page didn’t mention any problems, either (thanks, GoNintendo).

GameXplain He also took a look – pointing out how team members who are outside the US, in regions like Europe, faced the same problem.

Although Nintendo discontinued game sales on the Wii Store channel in 2019, the current bug means that anyone who wants to access existing downloads and purchases is unable to do so now. Nintendo previously said it would stop downloads on the Wii “at some point,” but it has never said when users won’t be able to redownload games again.

Recently, Nintendo announced that it will be closing the 3DS eShop and Wii U eShop by March 2023. While users will not be able to purchase games, they will still be able to download previous purchases.

Have you had any luck accessing the Wii Store Channel lately? Leave a comment below.

See also  Pixel 6a benchmark confirms Google Tensor and 6GB of RAM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

There is a tricky wall in the Elden Ring that requires 50 hits • Eurogamer.net

March 20, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Nintendo highlights upcoming N64 releases in latest ‘Switch Online + Expansion Pack – Introduction Overview’

March 19, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Mac Studio disassembly indicates that SSD storage can be upgradable, and more

March 19, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

1 min read

Can’t access Nintendo’s Wii Store channel right now

March 20, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

Mariupol: Ukrainian army chief says people risk their lives every time they leave the shelter

March 20, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

India and Japan have called for an “immediate cessation of violence” in Ukraine

March 20, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion to remove the majority of medical debt from consumer credit reports

March 20, 2022 Iris Pearce