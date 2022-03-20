Can’t access Nintendo’s Wii Store channel right now

If you’ve tried to access the Wii Shop Channel over the past few days, you may not have had much luck. According to Nintendo Everything, the digital store was “experiencing major problems”.

Supposedly, it’s impossible to get to the storefront at all – instead you’ll see a “blank screen” on startup which eventually follows an error code. Nintendo’s online maintenance page didn’t mention any problems, either (thanks, GoNintendo).

GameXplain He also took a look – pointing out how team members who are outside the US, in regions like Europe, faced the same problem.

Although Nintendo discontinued game sales on the Wii Store channel in 2019, the current bug means that anyone who wants to access existing downloads and purchases is unable to do so now. Nintendo previously said it would stop downloads on the Wii “at some point,” but it has never said when users won’t be able to redownload games again.

Recently, Nintendo announced that it will be closing the 3DS eShop and Wii U eShop by March 2023. While users will not be able to purchase games, they will still be able to download previous purchases.

Have you had any luck accessing the Wii Store Channel lately? Leave a comment below.