Camille Vasquez gives no response to Johnny Depp’s dating speculation

Camille Vasquez She is silent about speculation that she and her client, Johnny Deppit might be something – but the answer is already there.

The hotshot actor’s attorney was leaving court in Virginia on Tuesday with the rest of the team, presiding over and looking proud of the extensive questioning that was conducted against him. Amber Heard They had just worn out most of the day… especially Camille, who was leading the attack.

There was a door outside and he asked what a lot of people had suspected in the past several weeks – any idea that she and JD might be dating.

Watch… She doesn’t make much of a vocal response, but her body language is kind of telling us – a nod/smile, apparently. However, what he’s communicating with is for the explanation we suppose… but, frankly, we already know what’s behind Curtain No. 1 in this unrelated case.

As we first told you… Camille and Johnny They don’t dateDespite all the hints and shipping going on between fans… of which there’s plenty of it, especially online.

For what it’s worth… Amber has shown her attorneys some affection too, but there’s no buzz online about anything going on there.