Camilla won the Llanera.com Boxing World Championship in India

Great Indian Mutiny

Camila won the World Boxing Championship in India

Araucanian boxer Kamila Camilo stunned the boxing world with her first win at the Boxing World Cup held in India. With an exciting presentation, Camilo managed to advance to the second round of the championship, raising the name of Colombia.

Araucanian competed in the 63-kilogram category and defeated Almutairi Noura of Kuwait by RSC, which allowed him to advance to the next round. Camila Camilo’s victory was added to that of Valeria Mendoza (57), who managed to win at the start of the championship.

In total, Colombia is represented by nine boxers at the World Cup, including Maria Jose Martinez (52 kg), Yeni Arias (54 kg), Valeria Arbolida (57), Angie Valdez (60), Shirlitis Orozco (66 kg), Luisa. Vasquez (70 kg) and Angie Solano (75 kg). The nine Colombian women will face more than 380 boxers from 74 countries, more than the 2022 Istanbul World Cup.

It should be noted that throughout history, Colombia has only had one amateur boxing world champion: Miguel María ‘Mascara’ Maturana, who was crowned at the 1981 World Cup in Montreal, Canada. So, Camila Camilo’s win and the rest. The Colombian team at the Women’s Boxing World Cup is a great achievement for Colombian sport and an example of the great talent and dedication of Colombian athletes.

