Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 teaser teased as Infinity Ward’s Twitter post turns dark

It looks like the official reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is imminent as Infinity Ward’s Twitter has gone dark. Furthermore, his main image appears to appear as if a ghost lurks in the shadows.

If you head to Twitter Infinity Inbox, You’ll notice that her profile picture is all black, which is what companies have done before before the big reveal. IW’s header image also appears to be a black one, but you can see the weakest image if you look closely enough.

With IGN brightening up the image, it definitely looks like the fan-favorite ghost is hiding in the dark waiting for his next move. You can see the bright image below and compare it to the ghost and his iconic skull mask in the light.

Infinity Ward’s work on Modern Warfare 2 is no secret as it confirmed the news back in February when it shared what its teams were working on.

IW wrote on Twitter: “COD 2022 is a sequel to MW 2019, and is built with a new Warzone experience (both led by InfinityWard)”.

This new game will not be a remake of 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, but will instead continue the story that started in the Modern Warfare reboot from 2019.

In our 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review, we said that “the various game modes and excellent fireworks suggest that the series is heading in a promising direction.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be the last Call of Duty game for quite some time, as 2023 is said to be the first year in nearly two decades without a proper new entry.

