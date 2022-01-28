BYD launches e6 electric MPV delivery in India

Chinese automaker Built Your Dreams (BYD) has announced the first batch of e6 MPVs, the first vehicle to be launched in India. Vehicles for booking have been delivered since the introduction of the BYD e6 in India in November 2021. These 30 units are available in two color options of BYD e6 blue, black roof and white.

BYD e6 launched in India in November 2021, however, BYD has been in India since 2007. Chinese automaker manufactures and sells electric buses in India. BYD currently has two separate manufacturing facilities in Chennai, headquartered in New Delhi.

Like other BYD electric buses, the e6 is currently sold only through B2B based corporate wholesale deals. BYD has already set up six dealers in eight cities in India where you can order BYD e6. While the BYD e6 is currently only available in B2B mode, the company expects it to be sold in bulk for non-bulk orders if advance answers are available.

World e6

The BYD e6 is India’s first full-electric minivan, but it’s only five seats with a large 580 liter boot. Available in single variant, BYD e6 is available in blue or white color options.

The BYD e6 comes with a 71.7 kWh battery and an electric motor, the latter producing 95 hp of power and 180 Nm of torque. In terms of WLTP rotation, the battery offers a maximum driving range of 520 km, which is the maximum limit offered by any electric passenger car currently sold in India.

And Rs. With a 7 kW charger supplied with the 45,000 e6 it takes 12 hours to fully charge the battery pack. However, the battery supports DC fast charging, which can charge up to 30-80% in 35 minutes. With a fast charge of 60 kW, the battery can be fully charged in 90 minutes.

The BYD e6 features projector headlights, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with reversing camera, reversing parking sensors and LEDs with dual front-facing LEDs. , Cabin air purifier, 6-way manual adjustment for driver’s seat and steering-mounted Bluetooth and audio control.

BYD has quietly set up some showrooms in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Vijayawada.

