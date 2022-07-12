By 2023, India will overtake China as the most populous country

With the world population expected to reach 8 billion people by November 2022, India is poised to become the world’s most populous country, overtaking China, according to data provided by India.

These estimates come after the COVID-19 pandemic has caused nearly six million deaths worldwide, while armed conflict, violence and persecution have forced the displacement of over a hundred million people.

To these tragedies must be added the effect of climate change in areas most affected by environmental disasters and the denial of women’s rights that continue to threaten the life, dignity, freedom and well-being of women and girls in some parts of the world.

“Let’s focus on every person. On ensuring that our world meets the needs of ours and future generations. On the protection of human rights and the ability of all people to make informed decisions about whether and when to have children. No one should be left behind,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. Guterres said on his official Twitter profile.

For her part, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director Natalia Ganem promised that “a resilient world of 8,000 million people” that “protects individual rights and choices” offers “endless possibilities for growth”.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the world population will be 20 to 30 percent larger in 2050 than in 2020, although the rate of world population growth will continue to decline in the coming decades.

The world population is projected to reach 10.4 billion in 2080 and remain there until 2100. Half of the total world population was attributed to population expansion in Asia, while Africa made the second largest contribution. , almost 400 million.

Likewise, according to a study by UNFPA, only ten countries contributed more than half of the population growth of 7,000 to 8,000 million. India is the largest contributor, followed by China and Nigeria.

On the other hand, Africa and Asia will see a population growth of 9 billion in 2037. Currently, two-thirds of the world’s population lives in a country or region with an average fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman.