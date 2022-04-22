Buy Framework $399 Laptop Motherboard to Make Your Own Mini PC

We were Members The modular, framework-upgradable laptop when it was released last year, thanks to its great design and user-replaceable RAM, SSD, and ports. Today people frame Which makes it possible To buy the motherboard at the heart of the Framework laptop without buying any of the other laptop parts.

The Basic version of the board It includes a Core i5-1135G7 CPU, which you can add as much DDR4 RAM or M.2-based storage as you want. A Core i7-1165G7 configuration will run $549, while a high-end Core i7-1185G7 costs $799. Like a laptop, the motherboard is powered by its own USB-C port, and you can add anything Additional Port Modules Liked by Framework Market.

The Framework has also released documentation and diagrams on GitHub to help people design their own enclosures for the Framework motherboard and 3D-printable base cases that you can use to protect the motherboard from the elements. One is a basic housing, and the other is a VESA mounting option for attaching the panel to the back of your monitor or TV.

Intel’s 11th generation laptop CPUs are still more than a respectable performer when it comes to general office work or light gaming, but nonetheless it’s a bit hard to recommend spending that kind of money on a laptop motherboard a generation ago. this stage. But the 3D printable case and VESA-mount mount should come in handy for current laptop owners who are deciding to upgrade their motherboards and repurpose old ones somewhere. The Framework has not yet announced the release of the 12th generation of the Framework motherboard, but it is assumed that it will maintain compatibility with existing packaging and accessories where possible.

List picture by frame