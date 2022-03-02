Bungie will ban Destiny 2 players who run the game from Steam Deck

Don’t try to play Fate 2 On your new brand steam surface – You will not like the result. as Reddit users And the GamesRadar I noticed, Bungie has warned Not only will it ban players who try to run the game from Steam Deck or other SteamOS devices, it will ban those players who try to circumvent this restriction. Bungie said PC players should be using an active copy of Windows.

Bungie didn’t initially say why it was banning Steam Deck. We have asked the company for comment. It shouldn’t have anything to do with it Sony plans to acquire Bungie, However. The studio remains independent, and CEO Pete Parsons confirmed that development of the game will continue for multiple platforms.

The decision might instead be centered around code integrity. bungee added BattlEye anti-cheat technology for Fate 2 In 2021, starting with the recently ended lost season. While BattlEye worked with Valve for Add support in Proton (the code that allows Windows-based Steam to play on Steam Deck and SteamOS), that doesn’t mean Bungie was satisfied with the reliability of this anti-cheat app. Reddit user Floatingatoll forecast The open system boot approach in Linux still leaves opportunities for cheaters.

Whatever the reason, the news wouldn’t be encouraging if you Fate 2 admirer. You will either have to install Windows on Steam Deck (not a realistic option at the moment) or buy an alternative like Aya Neo or GPD Win 3 if you insist on fighting the Darkness from a handheld PC. However, this is not a complete shock. Valve explained that Not every game will run on Steam Deck and D 2 It happens to be one of the most notable examples.