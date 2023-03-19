March 19, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Building a model aircraft with a gear strut: sense or nonsense?

Iris Pearce March 19, 2023 2 min read

Following NASA’s recent findings with propped-wing aircraft and the benefits this could bring to full-size aircraft, [Think Flight] I figured if it helps with those planes, it could also be a boon for model planes. with the latter Building a carrier aircraft For small drones, he decided to give the concept a whirl to see if it would make a difference compared to a regular wing design. This carrier aircraft features a payload bay that can be opened during flight to free the UAV stored within, making any potential increased payload capacity and improvements to flight characteristics very welcome.

the Truss-supported wing design It has been studied by NASA and Boeing, with an elevated design submission aspect ratioNot unlike the wings of gliders. The obvious drawback to those long and narrow glider wings is that they are also long and brittle, undesirable characteristics on a commercial aircraft. By adding a truss brace, the wing design can be optimized for a high aspect ratio, while the fragility is compensated by the buttresses. For a commercial airliner, this could mean using significantly less fuel.

like [Think Flight] Found, however, the typical issues with up and down wing sizing were evident here as well, with Reynolds number Explanation of “why”, incl String The length of the aircraft, which varies significantly between a full-size jet and a model that you can hold in your hand. Effectively this means that on a typical scale, the effect of a higher aspect ratio is not as pronounced as with a jet, even if the struts do offer some benefit in structural rigidity.

See also  James Webb Space Telescope mirrors cool to deep space temperature


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mysterious streaks of light appear in the sky over California

March 19, 2023 Iris Pearce
5 min read

Discover tropical glaciers on Mars

March 18, 2023 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Bright orbs of light streak across the northern California sky

March 18, 2023 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Building a model aircraft with a gear strut: sense or nonsense?

March 19, 2023 Iris Pearce
2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign guard Isaac Somalo to a 3-year deal

March 19, 2023 Teri Riley
2 min read

Random: YouTuber spends nearly $23k buying every 3D game and Wii U eShop

March 19, 2023 Jack Kimmons
1 min read

Putin visits Russian-occupied Mariupol in Ukraine | News of the war between Russia and Ukraine

March 19, 2023 Louie Daves